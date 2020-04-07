GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) As many universities and colleges around the Upstate continue to make adjustments to their operations amid the coronavirus pandemic, some say they're having to furlough staff members.
Bob Jones University's President Steve Pettit announced Tuesday that the school has begun the furlough process due to the COVID-19 disruptions. He said staff whose responsibilities that have temporarily ended or changed significantly will be most affected.
“I’m thankful President Trump and the United States Congress are providing a safety net for employees across the nation whose jobs have been severely impacted due to COVID-19,” said Pettit. “The extension of state unemployment benefits, coupled with a federal supplement, helps businesses and organizations like BJU continue to provide benefits for their employees while protecting their overall safety and economic security.”
Nearly 50 employees are expected to be furloughed beginning April 13. BJU says an undetermined amount of additional furloughs will be made in coming weeks.
Furloughed BJU employees will still retain their current benefits like healthcare.
The school says they're hoping to allow the furloughed employees to return before the start of the 2020-2021 academic year in August.
“I’m thankful for our staff and the many contributions they’ve made and continue to make for our students,” said Pettit. “I am praying for each one of these furloughed staff members and trust we will be able to have them join us for the beginning of our 94th academic year. That is my hope and prayer.”
