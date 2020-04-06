NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) Monday, Boeing announced it will halt operations of their 787 aircraft at the South Carolina location temporarily amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The suspension of operations begins at the end of April 8's second shift and will continue until further notice.
Officials say this will impact the Airport Campus, Emergent Operations, Interiors Responsibility Center South Carolina and Propulsion South Carolina.
“It is our commitment to focus on the health and safety of our teammates while assessing the spread of the virus across the state, its impact on the reliability of our global supply chain and that ripple effect on the 787 program,” said Brad Zaback, vice president and general manager of the 787 Program and BSC site leader. “We are working in alignment with state and local government officials and public health officials to take actions that best protect our people.”
Employees of Boeing South Carolina who can work from home will continue to do so. For those who cannot, the company says they'll receive paid leave for ten working days of the suspension.
After that period, employees can either use a combination of available paid time off benefits, or file for emergency state unemployment benefits. All benefits the company offers will continue as normal, regardless of how an employee chooses to record their time.
During the suspension of the 787 program, Boeing says it will utilize the time to deep clean the facility. They'll continue to monitor the pandemic, and make adjustments as necessary.
"When the suspension is lifted, the 787 program will take an orderly approach to restarting production with a focus on safety, quality, integrity and meeting customer commitments," Boeing South Carolina said.
