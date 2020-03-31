GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Bon Secours said that beginning Tuesday, they'll begin redeploying or temporarily furloughing some employees for the time being as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
While healthcare services are in high demand, Bon Secours says that the outbreak has created a significant decline in services and other work within their ministry.
In a statement, the health system said that the decision came "following deep reflection and prayer." Employees who are unable to work due to temporary closure, cancellation and low census in primary care, outpatient and surgical services will either be redeployed or furloughed temporarily.
Bon Secours says this also affects many supporting associates who aren't directly working on COVID-19 activities.
"These decisions will help our ministry preserve life and provide vital health care services to the increasing number of patients that require care; be good stewards of our resources and provide adequate support to our care givers as they care for our communities; and be thoughtful about caring for those associates whose roles are vitally important to our ministry but are not directly supporting patient care during this time of crisis," the health system said.
For those temporarily furloughed, Bon Secours estimates it will last anywhere between 30 and 90 days. All affected employees will receive pay for working through April 3. Then, available PTO hours will be paid until depleted. All associates are eligible for unemployment benefits.
The Bon Secours Mercy Health Foundation is also providing $60 million to the Bon Secours Mercy Health Associate Emergency Fund to help those employees who may be facing more serious financial challenges.
Bon Secours assures employees that the decisions in no way reflect an associate's contributions, "or the great care provided to our people and communities."
They're expecting their COVID-19 response to escalate in coming weeks, and say that they're proud of all the work each and every team is putting in to help combat the virus.
"This is a challenging time for everyone … for those working tirelessly at the bedside, for our skilled and compassionate health professionals and support staff fighting COVID-19 and those associates who will be furloughed," Bon Secours said. "Together, we are working closely with legislators to ensure necessary resources are available for health systems and associates, and we continue pray for effective treatments and vaccines to stop the spread of COVID-19."
They're also suspending the hiring for any positions not directly impacting their coronavirus and care responses.
The healthcare system began notifying employees of the temporary changes Tuesday, March 31.
MORE NEWS:
Sheriff: Deputy injured, suspect deceased after shots fired from inside parked vehicle outside Buncombe Co. courthouse
S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs warns of multiple coronavirus scams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.