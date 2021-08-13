GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Bon Secours St. Francis Health System announces new visitation restrictions following the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Officials say that starting on Sunday, August 15, 2021, Bon Secours St. Francis Downtown will no longer allow visitors. They will considered exceptions based on end-of-life situations for non-COVID-19 patients or when a visitor is essential for a patient's emotional well-being and care, according to officials. They add that surgical patients may be allowed one companion.
Patients at Bon Secours St. Francis Eastside will still be allowed to have one visitor during visiting hours, according to officials. All visitors are required to wear a mask for the duration of the visit, according to officials. They add that masks and shields are available at the hospital's entrance.
Officials say that hey recognize that this can be disappointing to visitors and patients. They say that they apologize for the inconvenience, and the health of their patients/staff are their top priority.
