GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours announced Friday that, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, that the health system would pivot to virtual visits and temporarily close some practices.
A statement released from spokesperson Jennifer Robinson says the expansion of virtual visits will keep patients connected to care providers. The visits include video chat visits along with E-visits through the MyChart app. The video visits can be scheduled by calling doctors' offices, and E-visits don't require video as diagnoses for non-critical conditions can be handled via a series of questions.
While some practices will close, Robinson noted there are some cases that demand in-person visits.
"For any patient appointments that require face to face visits per the provider’s guidance, the patient will be guided to one of the open practices in each of our communities. During this time, the practice you are guided to may not be your typical provider’s location," Robinson said.
