GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- About 2,000 teachers and staff working at Greenville County Schools will be able to get their first COVID-19 vaccine next Thursday.
District spokesperson Tim Waller said they've confirmed the number of doses Bon Secours St. Francis -- the healthcare system the district is partnering with for the vaccination process -- will have on hand.
Waller said they also have a better idea of how many employees will want to get the vaccine through the district. Original estimates were close to 6,100. Now that number is closer to 5,500 after some people got the shot on their own.
Next week's pop-up clinics will be at Greer and Woodmont High Schools. Waller said staff will have to make an appointment to get their shot, but estimates each session should take about 30-40 minutes.
While March 18 is a confirmed eLearning day, Waller said they are still waiting to make a final decision about March 22. He said it depends on how many doses Bon Secours is able to obtain that week.
