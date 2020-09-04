COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The same day that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced new statewide data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, the agency also announced a new web page that allows citizens to track cases reported at individual schools.
Beginning Friday, September 4, the agency's new page shows reported cases among school-aged children and school employees who attended school or school-sponsored activities during their infectious periods. The data includes cumulative and rolling 30-day counts of confirmed cases, and will be updated each Tuesday and Friday afternoon.
As of 11:59 p.m. on September 3, DHEC says there were 89 cases among South Carolina students and 69 cases among school employees, totaling to 158 cases associated with schools in the state. The case totals do include private and charter schools in addition to public schools.
Here is a breakdown of school-tied COVID-19 cases in the Upstate:
- Abbeville County
- Less than 5 cases at Cherokee Trail Elementary
- Less than 5 cases at Diamond Hill Elementary
- Anderson County
- Anderson District 1
- Less than 5 cases at Cedar Grove Elementary
- Less than 5 cases at Hunt Meadows Elementary
- Less than 5 cases at Palmetto High
- Less than 5 cases at Palmetto Middle
- Anderson District 2
- Less than 5 cases at Belton Prep
- Less than 5 cases at Marshall Primary
- Anderson District 5
- Less than 5 cases at South Fant School
- Less than 5 cases at TL Hanna High
- Less than 5 cases at Westside High
- Cherokee County
- Less than 5 cases at Luther L. Vaughan Elementary
- Less than 5 cases at Mary Bramlett Elementary
- Greenville County
- Less than 5 cases at Berea Elementary
- Less than 5 cases at Bob Jones Academy
- Less than 5 cases at East North Street Academy
- Less than 5 cases at Eastside High
- Less than 5 cases at Heritage Elementary
- Less than 5 cases at Mauldin Elementary
- Less than 5 cases at Pelham Road Elementary
- Less than 5 cases at Sonshine Learning Center
- Less than 5 cases at Travelers Rest High
- Greenwood County
- Greenwood School District 50
- Less than 5 cases at Merrywood Elementary
- Greenwood School District 52
- Less than 5 cases at Ninety Six High
- Less than 5 cases at Ninety Six Primary
- Laurens County
- Laurens School District 55
- Less than 5 cases at Waterloo Elementary
- Laurens School District 56
- Less than 5 cases at Clinton High
- Less than 5 cases at Eastside Elementary
- Newberry County
- Less than 5 cases at Little Mountain Elementary
- Less than 5 cases at Newberry Middle
- Less than 5 cases at Pomaria-Garmany Elementary
- Oconee County
- Less than 5 cases at Foothills Christian School
- Less than 5 cases at Hamilton Career & Tech Center
- Less than 5 cases at James M. Brown Elementary
- Less than 5 cases at Orchard Park Elementary
- Less than 5 cases at Seneca High
- Less than 5 cases at Walhalla Elementary
- Less than 5 cases at Walhalla High
- Less than 5 cases at West Oak Middle
- Pickens County
- Less than 5 cases at Liberty High
- Less than 5 cases at Richard H. Gettys Middle
- Spartanburg County
- Spartanburg School District 1
- Less than 5 cases at Chapman High
- Spartanburg School District 2
- Less than 5 cases at Boiling Springs High
- Less than 5 cases at Boiling Springs Middle
- Less than 5 cases at Chesnee High
- Less than 5 cases at Chesnee Middle
- Less than 5 cases at Oakland Elementary
- Spartanburg School District 4
- Less than 5 cases at Woodruff High
- Spartanburg School District 5
- Less than 5 cases at James F. Byrnes High
- Less than 5 cases at Reidville Elementary
- Less than 10 cases at Wellford Academy of Science and Technology
- Spartanburg School District 6
- Less than 5 cases at Dorman High
- Less than 5 cases at Fairforest Elementary
- Less than 5 cases at Lone Oak Elementary
- Less than 5 cases at Montessori West Christian School
- Less than 5 cases at Pauline Glenn Springs Elementary
- Spartanburg School District 7
- Less than 5 cases at E.P. Todd School
- Less than 5 cases at Green Charter School Spartanburg
- Less than 5 cases at Spartanburg High
- Union County
- Less than 5 cases at Union County High
DHEC notes this data doesn't mean students, staff, or facuty contracted the virus at school; only those students, faculty and staff who physically attend school or a school’s campus on a regular basis will be included in the counts; and some schools may choose to self-announce cases before they are reflected in DHEC’s twice-weekly reports.
