BRINGING BACK THE BURG Business Recovery task force unveiled in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday afternoon Spartanburg officials unveiled a new partnership with Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System to help businesses safely operate.
The goal of this business recovery task force is to help business bounce back while implementing safety practices to combat COVID-19.
The Spartanburg's Bringing Back the Burg Business Recovery Task Force is made up of county officials, a doctor and business owners, an effort by the Spartanburg Chamber to help make up what they lost due to COVID-19.
Kay Woodward, owns a funeral home, says its, "a balancing act carrying to weights. Dealing with COVID-19 from a safety perspective and concurrently dealing with bringing business back in a safe way."
Safety is the driving factor, while also supporting the local economy.
The chamber says that can only do that by supporting the business owners.
Spartanburg chamber president and CEO Allen Smith says, "we will be rolling out a business recovery fund specifically designed to meet the needs of our local business community."
Business owners are encouraged to sign up on the Bringing Back the Burg website to receive weekly updates.
Spartanburg regional chief medical officer says that he is sure that they can accomplish their goals with everyone on board.
Chris Lombardozzi, chief medical officer at Spartanburg Regional, says, "I’m sure we can do this. It is going to take some time and I do think we have to be patient with the efforts that we have and I also think we have to be realistic about maintaining the measures that have been put in place"
Mitch Kennedy, Spartanburg Assistant City Manager, says, "this effort is yet another example of a collaborative spirit. You will often hear this simple statement throughout our community. She gets it, he gets it, they get it, we get it. It’s a simple affirmation of our culture. Our community is positioned to do great things."
They also released a guidebook online with resources for businesses to help create specific plans for operating safely.
