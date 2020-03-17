BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Buncombe County's Board of Commissioners says they're committed to assisting their county amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
With that being said, during their Tuesday board meeting, Commissioners unanimously approved $500,000 to be used in ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.
“How we respond now makes a real difference in how this plays out. Tell us what you need to mount the most effective response we can provide to protect public safety and help residents of our community get through this,” said Chariman Brownie Newman.
The funding will reportedly be used for several needs such as protective equipment, school meal supplies, an Emergency Operations Center consultant and among other public safety needs.
“There are things we will need to do that we don’t even know about. As the plan takes shape, let us know. We can convene as needed if there are additional resources that are needed,” added Newman.
