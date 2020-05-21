BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County commisioners voted Thursday to require residents to wear face coverings when visiting businesses or while working as part of the county's Phase 2 of re-opening.
A sharply divided 4-3 vote was called after more than three hours of meeting to discuss county logistics regarding COVID-19. One common concern among the dissenting commissioners involved overstepping boundaries with personal liberties, and also questioning if commissioners should provide guidance instead of a full requirement. One commissioner suggested guidance, allowing businesses to make their own individual decisions.
The commissioners did include exemptions for churches and other houses of worship. Additionally, masks would not need to be worn outdoors, but still required at other public settings.
The requirement is not in effect immediately, with commissioners expected to release more details Friday afternoon.
