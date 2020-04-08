BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County leaders are extending a county-wide "Stay Home - Stay Safe" order this week, bringing the county into closer alignment with N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper's statewide order.
The new order will supersede the first one issued on March 26, and will go into effect at 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 9. The new order essentially asks citizens to continue practicing social distancing while still allowing for necessary travel.
Among things that residents can still do under the order include walking pets, visiting doctors for care not practicable via telehealth, going on walks, and visiting grocery and convenience stores.
You can read the declaration and an explainer document online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.