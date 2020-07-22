BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County government is taking over community testing for COVID-19, but testing will be paused as leaders re-figure logistics.
A news release from Buncombe Co. Health and Human Services Wednesday says the county's clinical partner, Western North Carolina Community Health Services, will no longer handle testing sites effective immediately. BCHHS says this is enhanced by increasing cases and wait times for test results through the current lab vendor remaining higher than the recommended time frame of 48 hours or less, demanding that adjustments need to be made to better serve residents.
“The County believes that testing is important and we are committed to making sure that everyone who needs testing in our communities has access to testing," said Dr. Jennifer Mullendore, interim public health director for Buncombe County. "Pausing our testing while we pull in resources to staff, streamline and improve processes is what we must do at this moment. We have heard concerns that this is some sort of attempt on our part to keep numbers low, but it is not. In order to meet the needs of our communities more effectively, we have to take a brief step back and adjust our strategy. We intend to move towards a community testing model that is built on best practices and on the successes of other NC counties, who have also had to adjust and pivot to further refine their testing efforts.”
The adjustment to the county taking over testing will require community testing sites to be paused until the necessary adjustments are made. However, BCHHS says they expect sites to be back online in August under the new county-run testing model. Anyone who has been tested previously should still follow guidance given to them on site on how to receive test results. You can click here to learn how to access the results.
If you still need testing for COVID-19, you can still find testing places through most urgent cares, some pharmacies, or your primary care provider. Click here fore testing options.
Up until today, BCHHS notes the current efforts for community testing has requited coordination among multiple agencies, including WNCCHS, Buncombe Fire and Rescue, Asheville Fire and Rescue, the county government, Western Carolina Medical Society, the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, AB Tech, and MAHEC School Health. This has included testing procurement and processing, lab capacity, major administrative needs, volunteer management, medical interpreters, and resources for testing notification and education.
“This realignment of testing efforts will ensure that residents and people who work in Buncombe County will have access to COVID-19 testing if they need it and will ensure a more rapid test turnaround time. The move also aligns the resources needed to transition to mass vaccination once a vaccine for COVID becomes available," said Mullendore.
You can use the county's COVID-19 Self Checker tool to see if you may need a test.
