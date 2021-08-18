ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Government declared a state of emergency during a meeting Tuesday, according to an announcement posted on the county's website.
The state of emergency requires masks to be worn inside public spaces including businesses, workplaces, offices, public transportation vehicles and facilities and any indoor space that the public is allowed to gather.
The mask order applies to everyone over the age of five but the county recommends masks for everyone over the age of two.
According to a release from the Buncombe County Government, the county is seeing 261 cases per 100,000 people per week. The current positivity rate in the county has climbed to 8.5 percent, according to the release.
The county says that the mask requirement extends through all unincorporated areas of Buncombe County, as well as within the municipal limits of the City of Asheville, Montreat, Woodfin and Weaverville.
