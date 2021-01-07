BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe Co. government says residents age 75 or older can now register online for an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
In a news release Thursday evening, the county government says a minimum of 500 appointments per week will be scheduled, with additional appointments added when Buncombe County Health and Human Human Services receives confirmation of state allotment of vaccines. It is still uncertain, however, the total number or type of vaccines BCHHS will get.
You can click this link to sign up, or call 828-250-5000 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to register.
Additionally, the link above allows all citizens to register for COVID-19 testing; as of now, vaccine distribution by the county will focus on those residents aged 75 or older.
