ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the country looks to return to a sense of normalcy amidst COVID-19, educational leaders in Buncombe County are looking at how students and educators can get back to instruction in the fall.
During a special-called meeting Thursday, the Buncombe County Schools Board of Education discussed three options to return to learning in the fall: a Plan A, Plan B, and Plan C. The board endorsed details for Plan B, noting that governor Roy Cooper has not made an announcement on which plan North Carolina schools will use to begin the school year on August 17. The board summarized all three plans, and made a distinction to note BCS will likely transition between the three plans throughout the school year depending on the status of public health in the area. They promised to stay in constant communication with families, staff, and community.
Additionally, BCS notes parents who aren't comfortable sending children back for full in-person instruction will be able to enroll students in BCS Remote Learning for a full semester of at-home instruction. Details on how to sign up will be sent out during the week of July 6.
Here's what the three plans look like for Buncombe County Schools. Links to more details for Plans A and C are included:
- Socially distancing in areas of school buildings where students congregate
- Frequent handwashing
- Temperature checks for students, staff, and visitors before they enter the building
- Face coverings/masks required for all students, staff, and visitors with some exceptions
- Enhanced cleaning protocols, especially of shared surfaces
PLAN B:
- Includes all requirements in Plan A
- Also calls for no more than 50% capacity in buildings and school buses
- Will demand a hybrid model that includes physical classroom and remote instructions for students
- For BCS, students in grades K-8 would attend school on a rotating (A/B) schedule of one week in-person and one week remote-only. Students in grades 9-12 will be remote only and learn at home with personalized instruction from teachers. BCS promises more details soon and will work with families for special circumstances, such as scheduling siblings on the same rotational week
- This plan also will include a staggered face-to-face orientation week for students in grades 9-12 in order to provide a smooth start to the school year. BCS says if the district is in Plan B for an extended period of time, the alternating A/B schedule will be used in order for high school students to have face-to-face time with teachers
- Involves a remote connection for learning, and any BCS family can choose this option if they prefer at-home learning for their child.
- The remote learning model has been updated, which includes a combination of virtual, face-to-face class instruction, as well as assignments that students will complete at their own pace
- Principals will develop schedules for synchronous instruction that allow for flexibility and consistency while avoiding overlap and fatigue
- Attendance will be taken and work will be graded
- Teachers and instructional staff will focus on more individualized support for helping face-to-face and fully remote students master standards
- BCS will continue to provide hotspots to students who may have difficulty with internet access
Parents can review and provide feedback on the remote learning plan here.
