BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Health & Human Services says beginning Friday, May 8, the entire county will move to Phase 1 of re-opening.
While the "Stay at Home" order remains in place, fewer restrictions will apply. BCHHS included a chart to help navigate what the re-opening looks like for the county.
BCHHS says citizens need to know the three W's if they need to leave home:
- WEAR a cloth face covering
- WAIT six feet apart to avoid close contact
- WASH your hands often or use hand sanitizer
"Despite the progress we have made and our relatively low case count in Buncombe County, COVID-19 is still a highly contagious virus, and we are still in the midst of a Global Pandemic. It takes all of us working together, following Public Health Guidance, to safeguard our communities. Buncombe County’s response continues to be driven by data, science, and fact," the chart reads.
As part of the changes after May 8, local travel is eased to include commerce and expanded businesses, all retail must cap capacity at 50% full, childcare can open back up for all working parents, and parks and trails are encouraged to open. Read the PDF above for the full details.
