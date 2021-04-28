ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Buncombe County Health and Human Services is now offering free walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at the Buncombe County Vaccination Clinic at the campus of A-B Tech, according to a release from the county.
The county says that the clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 16 and older and will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9:00am to 4:00pm.
Buncombe County Public Health Director Stacie Saunders shared her thoughts on the importance of vaccines in the release.
“Getting vaccinated protects you and the community. Vaccinations help us stay ahead of the virus and keep us moving forward to the things we’ve missed in the last year."
The county says that anyone still wishing to make a vaccine appointment can do so by clicking here or by calling (828) 419-0095.
