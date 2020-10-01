ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Buncombe County announced in a news release Thursday plans to follow Governor Roy Cooper's phase 3 (Executive Order 169) of North Carolina's reopening.
The Executive Order still requires masks and other COVID-19 precautions to remain in place, but provisions for the new phase include:
- Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate with 7 percent occupancy.
- Smaller outdoor entertainment venues, like arenas or amphitheaters, can operate outdoors at 30 percent of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.
- Movie theaters and conference centers may open indoor spaces to 30% of capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.
- Bars can operate outdoors at 30 percent of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.
- Amusement parks can open at 30 percent occupancy, outdoor attractions only.
- The limits on mass gatherings will remain at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.
- The 11:00 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption in places like restaurants and outdoor bars will be extended to October 23.
According to the news release, Buncombe County has had a total of 3,154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 85 COVID-19 related deaths.
As of Thursday, the county says it has administered over 75,500 COVID-19 tests and has a total percent positive rate of 3.0 percent and that it is seeing about 21-22 new cases per day.
Buncombe County Public Health Director urged residents to continue to be cautious in light of the newest reopening provisions.
“As more restrictions are lifted, there are more opportunities for exposure and this makes it extremely important for continued commitment to the 3Ws. This is our best defense to fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Remember to wear a face covering, wash your hands and stay 6 feet apart.”
