BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Register of Deeds office has been closed and will be decontaminated after officials say a suspected case of COVID-19 was detected recently.
The declaration Sunday said the office was already closed on March 17 due to the locally-declared State of Emergency in Buncombe County. However, a staff member was believed to be a positive case, forcing additional measures.
The office will continue to be closed for another two days, and will be decontaminated within that time.
