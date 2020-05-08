BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Schools says graduating seniors will see a unique ceremony plan for each of its high school.
In an announcement Friday, BCS says the class of of 2020 will be recognized with filmed, virtual ceremonies hosted by key school staff members, and will be premiered on each school's website and social media pages. Each school will select a day and time to post the ceremony.
After the virtual ceremonies, the schools will schedule a diploma pick-up and cap and gown photo opportunity at a staged area on each campus. Graduates will be limited to no more than two vehicles each of attendees. Principals will communicate further details, including dates and times.
Additionally, a school-based reunion event for the class of 2020 will be planned and scheduled by the principals and will be determined during the 2020-2021 school year in accordance with COVID-19 protocols in place at the time.
Staff will use appropriate protective equipment during the ceremonies, which was formed based on feedback from administrators, teachers, students, and parents.
