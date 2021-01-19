BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Buncombe County Health and Human Services says that it is launching a COVID-19 wait list for adults over the age of 65 and all health care workers.
The county says that the wait list option differs from the direct appointment scheduling option in that representatives from the Ready Team will contact those who chose the wait list option to schedule appointments once vaccines are received from the state.
Buncombe County HHS says that it will no longer open up appointments for direct scheduling by the public.
Those wishing to enroll in the wait list option can do so by clicking here or by calling (828)-250-5000.
MORE NEWS: Georgia certifies Democrats' Senate wins, giving party control of the chamber
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.