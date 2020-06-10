GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Businesses in downtown Greenville are continuing to bounce back after being closed for two months.

Some of these businesses are doing better now because of the support from those who live and work in this community.

They are just hoping that support continues.

Vintage Now Modern owner Tony Weaver says getting to reopen last month ended up being a good month for them which was amazing after being forced to close for two months.

Tony Weaver says, "the tourists aren’t coming around as much as they usually do this time of year so we depend on our local people to come in and support us."

Support that Paws Paws owner says is greatly appreciated and needed as the business gets back in the swing of things.

Her friend Annette, who also makes dog food that's sold in the store, says it's crucial so that downtown has the shops that make the downtown area thrive.

"You certainly don’t want tourists coming to town and not having anything open," says Annette Dumond.

While it's been slow since reopening, they were just grateful that they had the money to keep going.

Dumond believes, "the Greenville community is super supportive and it is been a great experience how they’ve come together to support the small businesses."

Some other business owners use the saying "put your money where your house is" to encourage the community to continue to shop small and right here in our community.

MORE NEWS: