NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) - Governor Cooper announced today that on Friday a stay at home order will be in place.
Businesses will return to closing early in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.
We spoke with a new business owner in Asheville as well as one here in the upstate and she has more from Greenville.
Business owners in North and South Carolina are feeling the impact of the first shut down and they admit while tired of it all, they remain committed to doing what it takes to keep being safe.
They need help from the community and from congress to keep them afloat.
Here in Greenville, this business wasn't new, but had new ownership. They didn't qualify for most aid other than the local money from the city of greenville.
April from Abanico tapas bar says they are safely offering creative ways to attract people to their business, but it has been difficult.
April Moro says, "of course with the governor still not opening us up all the way until 2 o’clock again it’s been hard. I would say it has decreased sales by at least 60% still with the restrictions that are in place."
J Hackett, from Grind, in Asheville, says, “who would’ve thought that ex felons would open a coffee shop but we are figuring it out and i think that this new call it shut down these new changes it’s just going to cause us to have to pivot. We understand that the world that we have lived in no longer exist and things are dramatically different”
J is a new business owner in Asheville. He owns a coffee shop. J is also an instructor at Lenoir-Rhyne Equity and Diversity Institute ( LREDI).
One thing that he says he's done to pivot, was by offering his space for people to safely gather if they don't want to cram into their living rooms
Both of these business owners just hope that the community will continue to use their to-go options if possible if you don't want to leave your home and continue to support locally owned businesses through this still very difficult time.
The COVID Relief NOW Coalition, a new coalition of more than 300 major public and private sector groups, today released a new ad, “Economic Relief Can’t Wait,” imploring Congress to pass additional COVID economic relief during the current lame duck session. The ad is running across digital platforms including Twitter, YouTube, Google, connected TVs and other online sites.
“The election is over, and now it is time for Congress to do their job by prioritizing the many businesses and employees in the hardest-hit industries,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, one of the coalition’s founding members. “Millions of jobs and the livelihoods of people who have built their small business for decades are just withering away because Congress has offered no relief since March. These businesses will not survive until a vaccine is widely distributed. America’s hotel industry is on the brink of collapse. We can’t afford to let thousands of small businesses die and all of the jobs associated with them be lost for years to come.”
In a recent letter sent to Congress, the coalition highlighted the millions of jobs, small businesses, and vital government services that are on the line. The letter stated, “If Congress fails to act, millions of employees will be furloughed or terminated; millions of unemployed Americans will lose their unemployment insurance pandemic benefits; hundreds of thousands of companies will be at risk of closing their doors forever; and the vast majority of state and local governments will have to curtail critical services in order to balance budgets due to a decline in tax revenue.”
Steering committee members for the coalition include: American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), International Franchise Association, National Association of Counties (NAC), National Conference for State Legislatures (NCSL), National Governors Association (NGA), National League of Cities, National Restaurant Association, National Retail Federation, U.S. Conference of Mayors, U.S. Travel Association, Society of Independent Show Organizers, International Council of Shopping Centers, Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA), American Gaming Association, American Apparel & Footwear Association, Small Business Entrepreneurship (SBE) Council, and the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) and Go Live.
View the video HERE.
Both public and private workers impacted, from local governments to small businesses, and there are still millions of American jobs at risk.
