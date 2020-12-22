(AP) - Experts say businesses can require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees, but that doesn't mean they will.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has allowed companies to mandate flu vaccines, and has indicated they can also require COVID-19 vaccines.
If an employer does require COVID-19 vaccination, it doesn't necessarily mean you would get fired for refusing.
You might need to sign a waiver or work under specific conditions to limit any risk you might pose.
People can also request exemptions for medical or religious reasons. Employers also might not want to make vaccinations mandatory since tracking compliance could be an administrative burden.
