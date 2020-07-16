GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Inside The Chocolate Moses Bakery and Cafe in downtown Greenville there are cupcakes, cake pops, cookies and other treats. Emily Copp is one of three co-owners who are all women.
“We wear masks while we’re at work,” Copp said.
Like others, COVID-19 changed how they run business and there’s another adjustment for Copp- she’s a new mother.
“Everyone is trying to scramble to figure out childcare and how you know, long -term you pay your bills and make things sustainable,” Copp said.
A new report released by the nonprofit organization CARE shows how women are often on the frontline while fighting the virus.
The CARE report cites women are often healthcare workers, mothers, business owners, and family caregivers.
“We wrote one of the first papers on how we thought the pandemic would affect women and girls differently than men and boys,” Sarah Fuhrman said.
She’s a policy specialist with CARE USA. The nonprofit is a humanitarian organization that provides assistance during a crisis or during conflicts to help reshape society.
“I hope that people realize that this disproportionate affect of the pandemic on women and girls is real and that it is tangible,” Copp said.
Fuhrman says more women should be placed in decision- making roles related to COVID-19 so they can share their experiences and expertise to help create policies.
For Copp, and the other co-owners at The Chocolate Moose, they also see themselves as mentors to a predominately female staff.
“We’re going to adapt, and we’re going to continue to,” she said.
