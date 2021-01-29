CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Carowinds is opening its gates again this summer, and with a new season of thrills and fun come new COVID-19 safety measures.
In an update posted online, the park announced May 22 as its Opening Day, and promised that Pre-K, Regular, Gold, and Platinum Season Passes would be honored through the 2021 season, along with 2020 Season Pass Add-On Products. Additionally, unused 2020 park admission tickets will be valid through September 6, 2021.
In the new "What To Expect" section on the website, Carowinds lists new guest requirements it says will help visitors enjoy their visit while staying safe. Guests will need to plan for their visit in advance, which will include providing information about the health of the people in your party. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for all guests, as are temperature checks and health screenings.
Visitors will also see more hand sanitization stations installed on park grounds, along with new touchless turnstiles that open when a ticket or pass is scanned from the mobile app. Also, all indoor entertainment areas have been closed, and there are markers throughout the park to indicate six feet of distance in areas for lines and wherever else needed.
Another notable requirement: guests will need the park's app on their mobile phone. At least one member of each party of guests will need it downloaded, and Carowinds says enabling location services will let the park send real-time updates to visitors. Locations services must be enabled on the phone or phones running the Carowinds app. Further, the park says visitors are encouraged to bring contactless payment options with them instead of cash, like a credit/debit card, Apple Pay, or Android Pay.
The app is being touted by the park as an essential tool; beyond communications from the park, Carowinds visitors will be able to order food ahead from the dining areas, where some tables have been removed to allow for social distancing. Shops also encourage contactless payments.
Visitors aren't the only ones seeing changes; Carowinds says all employees are screened just like them prior to reporting for work.
