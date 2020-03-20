ATLANTA (AP) -- Cases of the new coronavirus in Georgia continue to climb as the death toll in the state rose to 13 from 10 a day earlier.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped to 420 on Friday, up from the 287 cases the state was reporting on Thursday.
The health department did not specify where the new deaths occurred. The department has announced that it will now begin updating cases twice daily at noon and 7 p.m., up from once daily.
Although Gov. Brian Kemp has said he won't order restaurants and other businesses to close, local governments continue to take those steps.
MORE NEWS - Goldman Sachs predicts 2.25 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims this week, the highest on record
