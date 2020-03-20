Virus Outbreak Georgia

Registered nurses and patient care technicians wait for their next patient to drive up to be tested for the coronavirus in Augusta, Ga., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)

 Michael Holahan

ATLANTA (AP) -- Cases of the new coronavirus in Georgia continue to climb as the death toll in the state rose to 13 from 10 a day earlier.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped to 420 on Friday, up from the 287 cases the state was reporting on Thursday.

The health department did not specify where the new deaths occurred. The department has announced that it will now begin updating cases twice daily at noon and 7 p.m., up from once daily.

Although Gov. Brian Kemp has said he won't order restaurants and other businesses to close, local governments continue to take those steps.

MORE NEWS - Goldman Sachs predicts 2.25 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims this week, the highest on record

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.