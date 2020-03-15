CHARELSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Catholic Diocese of Charleston announced Sunday that all Catholic schools will follow guidance from South Carolina governor Henry McMaster and will temporarily close from March 16 through March 31.
“Based on the recommendations of officials and reflection among our leadership in the diocese, we believe this is the most necessary course of action to meet our obligation to the common good of our students, families and communities,” Monsignor D. Anthony Droze said. “As Catholic schools, we are committed to ensuring that learning and support for children happens to the fullest extent possible.”
The closure includes Catholic schools in the Greenville area.
Classes are expected to continue with distance learning programs, and the diocese plans on adjusting course as needed.
Additionally, all diocesan employees will work from home until further notice. Catholic Charities employees and offices will, however, still serve clients.
