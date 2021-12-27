GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it’s shortening the recommended time for isolation for people with COVID-19.
Quarantine has now been shortened from 10 days to five days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others, according to the agency.
The change comes after studies that show that the majority of SARS-Co V-2 transmission happens early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to showing symptoms and the 2-3 days after.
“The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses. These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather.”
The CDC is also updating their recommended quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19.
The agency says for those who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out form their second mRNA dose and not yet boosted, they should quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days.
However, if a five-day quarantine isn’t feasible, the agency says people infected should always wear a mask when around others for 10 days after exposure. People who have gotten their booster shot don’t need to quarantine for following an exposure but should wear a mask for 10 days after exposure.
