CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Cherokee County Health Department announced late Friday night that three more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county.
According to a Facebook post, officials say two more Cherokee County residents, and someone visiting from Illinois tested positive for the virus and are being isolated within the county.
On March 18, health officials said a person from New York was first identified as a positive case.
Friday morning, officials said a person who attended the same dance event as the New York resident also tested positive for coronavirus.
Later Friday, health officials announced that two Cherokee County residents who are household contacts of the New York resident also tested positive. However, they had been isolating since the initial case was identified.
An Illinois resident who traveled to North Carolina to stay in the same home with the other two Cherokee County residents and New York resident also tested positive.
"We can say with great certainty that these cases were isolated during the symptomatic phase of the illness and therefore had little to no opportunity to spread the virus," health officials said.
As of 9 a.m. March 21, North Carolina health officials reported 137 coronavirus cases in the state.
