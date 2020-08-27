CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County School District says 15 students and staff have reported testing positive for the novel coronavirus, along with 69 people quarantined after close contact with someone who has the virus.
The school district's website featured a table showing which campuses had cases or quarantines. The district says this is an attempt to provide full disclosure to parents. CCSD also notes they are working with DHEC to follow up with contact tracing.
Here are the campuses with positive cases and quarantined students and/or staff:
- Blacksburg Primary: 5 positive cases, 32 quarantined
- Blacksburg Elementary: 1 positive case, 2 quarantined
- Blacksburg Middle: 2 quarantined
- Blacksburg High: 3 positive cases, 8 quarantined
- Draytonville Elementary: 1 positive case, 4 quarantined
- Ewing Middle: 3 positive cases, 3 quarantined
- Gaffney Middle: 1 positive case, 1 quarantined
- Gaffney High: 1 positive case, 2 quarantined
- Grassy Pond Elementary: 3 quarantined
- Luther-Vaughan Elementary: 1 quarantined
- Mary Bramlett Elementary: 10 quarantined
- Northwest Elementary: 1 quarantined
CCSD says case numbers are updated daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.