HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- According to a statement from a spokesperson at Cherry Springs Village in Hendersonville, a number of residents and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
The facility released this statement: "Those individuals are being treated in isolation by health professionals and the community is under quarantine until further notice.
Since early February, Cherry Springs Village has adhered to aggressive infection-control policies, in compliance with guidelines set by the CDC and the NC State Health Department.We will continue to work with the local health department in maintaining the health of our community. We appreciate the support of our families and the public at this time."
MORE NEWS - Surgeon General: This week will be like a 'Pearl Harbor' and '9/11' moment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.