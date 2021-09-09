CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Chesnee High School’s varsity football game this Friday has been canceled because of COVID-19 related issues, according to the school.
The Eagles were set to play at home against RS Central High School from Rutherfordton, NC.
Chesnee is now working to schedule a replacement game on Oct. 29, according to the high school.
