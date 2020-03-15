(FOX Carolina) - Attention Chick-fil-A customers: you won't be able to sit down for a chicken sandwich for the time being.
In a statement posted online Sunday, the restaurant chain announced all locations would close down dining room seating for the time being to help limit person-to-person contact and to plug up the spread of COVID-19. The announcement did not indicate when dining room service would open back up.
The statement also noted some restaurants may only offer service at drive-thru windows, while others may offer takeout, delivery, or mobile order options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.