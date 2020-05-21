GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- One popular Greenville attraction is holding off on reopening for the holiday weekend after governor Henry McMaster gave museums the go-ahead.
Children's Museum of the Upstate president and CEO Hillary Spencer said they are still working to create new safety procedures, so they have not set a reopening date.
"The changes that we're making here in the museum are permanent and they both increase our levels of safety, but also create new spaces for learning and for play," Spencer said.
The gift shop is moving to the left of the entrance, and it's old space will become a new children's theater. Spencer said the area will help provide more space to spread out.
The admissions desk will also be changing. "We're no longer going to have just one line that kind of winds around," said Vice President of experience Jami Woods Emory.
Now the line will be set up so it can go straight through the front door if needed. Emory said they'll be adding social distance markers to the floor.
"We're going to put decals on the floor that kind of give families prompts to talk about as they're waiting in line," she said.
Guests will be reintroduced in stages. First, summer camps begin on June 8.
Then they'll start to bring back members and finally members of the public. However, no exact date is set.
"[We're doing that] just that it's really manageable for our team, as well as the comfort of the public," Emory said.
