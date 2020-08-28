GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ashton Reynolds with Camelot Cinemas says they've been open since last Friday.
"It's been slower, because not a lot of people know that we're open, but we've still had people coming in," he told FOX Carolina.
He says they are starting slow, but with some major blockbusters set to come out, they're expecting bigger crowds soon.
"We are cleaning everything, making sure everything is sanitary," Reynolds said. "We are having people wear masks while they're in the lobby, while they're in the hallways."
He says once guests get into the theater room, they are supposed to socially distance, but can take off their masks to eat and drink. He's just happy to have a job at a local business once again.
"It's really nice, yeah," he reflected. "It was rough."
"This is the first time I've been back to the movies since the pandemic began. And we decided to go because it was something to do," said Chaz Haines, who caught a 4pm showing of "Back to the Future" with Hugo Bowling.
Haines and Bowling both say that getting out of the house was nice.
"It felt pretty safe," Haines said. "We were the only people in the movie actually."
"We brought our own hand sanitizer too" Bowling added.
They say their friends and families are also keen to get back out to places like Camelot.
"I think that generally it's gotten a little more calm," Bowling said about the current COVID-19 climate. "You know, people are still taking precautions. But compare to 3 months ago it's gotten a lot calmer with activities."
The two also add that, as restrictions continue to ease, people need to remember to stay safe.
"Things are still deciding to reopen, so I think more precautions need to be taken than 3 months ago," Haines said.
