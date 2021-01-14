LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate school district says concerns around COVID-19 will keep students at home through the end of January.
In a news release Thursday, Laurens County School District 55 announced that eLearning will continue through January 28, 2021, with a reminder that January 29, a Friday, is a professional development workday for teachers. The district says the board of trustees held a meeting Wednesday to discuss school operations and the current health situation in Laurens County. LCSD 55 says in part "The latest data received from health officials shows that the critical nature of our county crisis from COVID-19 remains unchanged", thus prompting the extension of eLearning.
"While we have personal protective equipment in place on all of our campuses, this mitigates but does not eliminate the potential for the spread of the disease. Therefore, to help reduce the spread and to minimize the impact of our schools on the health system, we will continue in eLearning operations for the next two weeks," said superintendent Ameca C. Thomas in a statement. She noted that district officials are still monitoring data and consulting with health authorities, hoping that the current situation subsides within the next two weeks.
LCSD 55’s Student Nutrition Services Department will continue to offer hot meals daily from Tuesday-Friday at all school sites, noting that as Monday, Jan. 18 is a holiday will see meals packed to be sent home on Friday, Jan. 15. The time for pickup will remain the same 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Laurens County Virtual Academy students will continue to pick up all of their meals on Wednesday. LCVA students will receive meals for Wednesday lunch through the following Wednesday breakfast.
