SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Simpsonville playgrounds will reopen tomorrow after being closed for more than a two months ago.
They were closed due to concerns of the corornavirus.
City of Simpsonville says they took the steps to close their parks early in the pandemic to protect the community.
Now a month away from summer, the locks on city parks gates will be unlocked on the last Saturday of may.
Annika Butteris, Simpsonville resident, says, "honestly, I’m a little bit on the fence about that. I feel like it is great to get out of your house because it can be a little stuffy. Do you want to be able to get out and enjoy the summer like I do, but I feel like there should be some precautions as the measures taken to make sure that nobody else gets COVID."
This citizen hopes that parents will make sure their children use sanitizer, make sure their kids are wearing masks, and social distancing from others.
The city of Simpsonville says they are asking the public to follow all guidelines that are outlined by the CDC.
The city released a statement saying in part that, "The Parks & Recreation department has been in contact with the S.C. Recreation and Parks Association and following guidelines by Gov. Henry McMaster. Now the appropriate time to reopen playground facilities, public restrooms and shelters."
Butteris says that says that it may be time for kids to venture out and see their friends if they can do so safely.
"You can’t keep a child cooped up in the house. It is really going to like make them feel a little bit alone," says Butteris.
You can find the latest CDC guidelines at cdc.gov.
