GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Monday, the Greenville City Council passed an emergency ordinance that implements a curfew for the Central Business District, as well as the closure of a popular city park until further notice.
Council members established that the curfew for those in the Central Business District, or downtown Greenville area, will be from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning at 11 p.m. March 25.
The curfew will last 60 days from the day it starts.
However, the ordinance does not apply to those going to and from work or those in need of healthcare. Exempt from the curfew are essential employees such as police officers, firefighters, healthcare workers, public works, active duty military, and utility workers.
Greenville City leaders have passed an emergency ordinance placing a temporary curfew in the Central Business District.This will go into effect Wednesday, March 25 in downtown.The hours will be from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. pic.twitter.com/47UnBGD16d— City of Greenville (@CityGreenville) March 23, 2020
Also beginning March 25, city officials have ordered all businesses with sidewalk cafe areas to remove all chairs from the public space. Tables may remain in place. Due to this temporary restriction of the use of outdoor spaces, businesses may delay payment of their encroachment fee until further notice. However, submission of paperwork is still required.
Council members also say that Falls Park downtown will be closed off for the time being to prevent the spread of the virus, starting Tuesday morning. At this time, Greenville City Police say they'll be stepping up patrol of the park.
City officials say they'd rather err on the side of caution, and get out in front of the spread of COVID-19.
The City of Greenville has also created a Community Resource Guide that connects businesses and residents in the area.
