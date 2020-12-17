FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – Fountain Inn city leaders are urging families who attended an in-person Christmas event recently to immediately get tested for COVID-19.
The city held an outdoor “Sensory Santa” event on Dec. 13. In a notice posted to the city website on Dec. 16, the city says an individual who served as Santa told them later Sunday evening he was in close proximity with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, and on Wednesday informed them he too had tested positive.
The city now says families in attendance, regardless of if they chose to wear masks or not, should be tested for the virus. The city apologized for the inconvenience, and asked participants to check in with others in attendance to ensure they were aware of the situation.
City administrator Shawn Bell later provided more details to FOX Carolina, saying the event involved pre-registration. He also said while the man who played Santa was not experiencing symptoms, the man would still self-isolate and get tested.
