ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday in an Anderson city council meeting, council members voted to extend the mask ordinance for another 60 days.
According to the city of Anderson, individuals are to wear face coverings in retail, food service establishments, and public transportation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Director David Baker said Anderson's latest numbers for November are seeing a spike, similar to the biggest peak for positive cases in the city on Aug. 1.
Read the mask ordinance in its entirety.
More news: Ulta to open beauty shops at 100 Target stores in 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.