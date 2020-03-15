ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the City of Anderson says they'll be making some temporary adjustments to their services out of an abundance of caution for both their employees and the community.
Now through April 13, city officials say they'll be restricting access to public buildings, as well as handling payments, permits, licensing and payment assistance via phone, online of mail.
Some other changes are:
- City of Anderson Recreation Center will be closed through April 13th to create social distance, thereby protecting our members and sports participants
- City permitted events at parks and public spaces, including the Block Party are suspended until further notice
- Scheduled public activities and meetings at all City buildings will be canceled through April 13th. This includes City Hall, the Municipal Business Center and the Economic Development offices.
The City says to watch for more information about possible online and teleconference methods of conducting essential governance.
As far as essential operations, like police, fire and public works, those will continue. However, the City says they, too, will be making modifications to their services.
Anderson Police officers will now maintain a six-foot safe space while conducting interviews, take non-emergency reports over the phone, and suspend visitation to the jail. They will also be postponing large group training exercises and the Citizens Police Academy.
Anderson firefighters are now asked to wear additional personal protective gear, limit public access to fire stations, postpone public safety educational events, and coordinate response protocol for COVID-19 patients with EMS and hospitals.
Other services like Electric City Transit, the Anderson Municipal Court and Public Works are also affected by the modifications. They are as follows:
Electric City Transit :
- Continue normal operation with additional cleaning on buses and in facilities, considering many residents rely on public transit to get to work and medical appointments
Municipal Court:
- Reschedule bench trials
- Hold bond hearings at the jail
- Suspend traffic and criminal proceedings with a target date of April 13th to resume
- Encourage payment of fines by mail or the online state system
- Add sanitation protocols for all spaces
Public Works/Beautification:
- Continue trash pick-up
- Perform maintenance and landscaping
- Limit employee-to-employee contact and employee-to-public contact
Those who need to pay their water bills may do so online, or by phone at 1 (844) 323-4109. Payments may also be mailed to Electric City Utilities, City of Anderson, PO Box 1000146, Columbia, SC 29202-3146.
Officials say there's a payment drop box also located at the back of the Municipal Business Center located at 601 S. Main Street.
