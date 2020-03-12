ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The mayor of Asheville has signed a State of Emergency proclamation in response to new developments with the coronavirus.
The proclamation, signed by mayor Esther Manheimer, applies to city-owned property and prohibits any organized group of 250 people or more from assembling on said property. This includes Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville, and will remain in effect until rescinded.
“We are also exploring ways to allow people to participate in City meetings without physically attending and toward that end we are seeking advice from experts with the UNC School of Government,” said Manheimer.
While there are no presumptive positive or confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Asheville or within Buncombe County, city leaders say they're working closely with public health leaders to ensure the illness can't spread in the area.
Buncombe County had earlier made a similar proclamation, making the county eligible for state and federal funds correlated to coronavirus response.
