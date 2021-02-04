CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Free community COVID-19 testing seems to be a viable resource in the city of Clemson, one that heath and city leaders say people are happy to take advantage of.
The city has been offering free tests for part of a month, and a welcomed trend has been noticed.
“The numbers are declining, that’s a positive thing,” said mayor Robert Halfacre
At the close of the fourth week into testing efforts, 5,844 people had been tested
“We’ve had probably half or more of the people that get tested are coming just to screen,” said Dr. Ted Swann, of Swann Medicine. “The community’s embraced it, has taken full advantage of it."
"I was out there Tuesday morning, just like Dr. Swann saying you saw all ages participating,” the mayor said.
Community testing is spearheaded by Dr. Swann. However, it’s all possible through partnerships with Clemson University and other community connections.
“There are 18, including myself, 18 physicians or nurse practitioners that are helping support this on the back end,” Dr. Swann said. He told us by the end of week four 226 unsuspecting cases were caught. That leads to more awareness in the community.
“And when you find somebody like that and you get to pull them out of work, or take them out of school, and have them isolate from their family — that’s infection that doesn’t spread,” according to Dr. Swann.
They are using saliva PCR tests for this initiative.
“It’s the most accurate test, so we have the most confidence in that test and certainly learned the most about how that process works,” he said.
Testing is free but you must register here. Times are Monday thru Friday, 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. At Nettles Park.
