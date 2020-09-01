CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson mayor JC Cook says it’s not the 19,000 fans allowed in to memorial stadium they worry about.
“We anticipate that there will be more than that number of people who come to town,“ Cook said. “Because of, you know, the game day experience.“
He says people who drive into town will be expected to adhere to the mask ordinance Clemson city Council passed months ago. But there’s also a question of where they’ll go if they don’t have a ticket.
“We have an ordinance that allows people to apply for a permit to park cars in their yard during football games,“ Cook explained.
Tonight the city allows for that ordinance to remain unchanged, with a set of new suggested guidelines attached.
The city says those renting off campus spaces, and those parking in them, should limit capacity to 50% to promote social distancing. They also say that there should be no large gatherings, plus there will be suggested time restrictions in place for lots to stay open.
“I think, especially with knowing how expensive normal tailgating is, it would make sense to make sure it’s not immediately surrounding campus,” said Clemson senior Olivia Hanline. She and her friend Kate Moran, also a senior, we’re out for a walk by Memorial Stadium today.
Hanline and Moran Agree with what the city is doing, saying social distancing is already hard enough for some of their peers on campus, without taking into account those fans who only come to town to tailgate.
“I wonder if they’ll still come,” Moran asked out loud. “I don’t know.”
“I hadn’t really thought about that,“ Hanline added. “You also wonder like, about the businesses. Because we want them to thrive, we want them to pull through. But I didn’t take into account the massive influx of people.”
City Council was very vocal about the fact that the first game of the season is something they are going to monitor strictly. If they find that people can’t adhere to their suggestions, they say they may adjust, and pass stricter laws instead.
The message is clear: if you don’t have a ticket, watching from home might be your best option in 2020.
