EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Easley's Parks and Recreation Department have announced that fall registration for some youth sports will begin on June 1, 2020.
Gregg Powell, the director of Parks and Recreation, says its been a very weird situation not having sports the last few months.
"I'm ready to see some people walk through the gates here at JB Red Owens," Powell said.
Easley's Mayor Butch Womack says it's time for this to happen.
"We're thrilled to be able to see our rec department opening up all the fields and letting our youth come back in and start playing again," he said.
Mayor Womack wants people need to use caution and continue safe practices.
There are new guidelines in place for what coaches, players, and parents must do, according to Powell.
"We have to monitor who comes in and out. Every person that comes through the gates for practices and games, we have to have their phone number, their address, their name. We're only allowing basically about 50 people at the practices. One parent per child at the practice and then the games we're looking about 100."
