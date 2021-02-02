GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The City of Greenville is expanding their COVID-19 Data Hub to include the latest on local vaccine distributions.
Spokesperson Beth Brotherton said they originally created the COVID-19 Data Hub as a resource for city leaders as they made pandemic-related decisions, but now it's open for public use.
In addition to daily updates on Greenville County case counts, deaths and the incidence rate, visitors can now get the latest information on vaccines.
So far about 63,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in the county, according to the website.
“We want the latest information ... so people can see work being done, progress being made and know where we are right now," Brotherton said.
Brotherton said the goal is to have website visitors use the data to make smart decisions.
“We understand as a government we can only mandate so much," Brotherton said. "We can ask you to wear a mask inside a business, but we can’t tell you whether or not to you can go to a neighborhood barbecue or, coming up this weekend, a big Super Bowl party.”
Since adding the vaccine information to the website, daily visitors have doubled, according to Brotherton.
