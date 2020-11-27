GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thanksgiving may be just about over, but more holiday action is just around the corner as businesses across the upstate prepare for Black Friday.
In Greenville, city leaders are encouraging neighbors to shop local and keep money in the community.
The city is currently in the midst of its #ShopGVL campaign, which is a series of initiatives designed to encourage people to contribute to small businesses downtown.
“It’s been our goal to figure out how to help businesses through all of this,“ said city spokesperson Beth Brotherton.
The Downtown Merchant Association, Chamber of Commerce, and the city itself are leading the #ShopGVL charge. They’ve given away over 200,000 masks to businesses and thousands of dollars in grants.
Friday March the start of what is normally the biggest shopping weekend of the year, and the city says that despite the challenges this your presents, it doesn’t want people to just think of big companies like Amazon and major retailers.
They say local businesses in Greenville have a lot to offer, and that they are adapting for COVID-19.
In recognition of the fact that many places are doing delivery and curbside pick up, the city has tripled the number of 15 minute parking spaces around town, so you can be in and out in a flash.
Brotherton also adds that even if you don’t feel comfortable coming out – consider purchasing online locally.
“Many of our local businesses had to change their model during Covid,“ she explained, “and are still very much reliant on online sales.“
“If people are thinking they want to do their shopping online, we want to kind of flip the way they’re thinking, and show them they can purchase great products here, locally, from Greenville boutiques,“ Brotherton said.
For people who will be coming out, parking downtown was already free on Thanksgiving, and will be on Black Friday as well. Parking will also be free Christmas weekend.
