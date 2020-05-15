GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Greenville is planning to re-open the remaining sections of Main Street to vehicles that were previously closed off for pedestrian traffic.
According to a statement from city spokeswoman Beth Brotherton, the remaining closed blocks from Washington St. to McBee Ave. will re-open on Monday, May 18. Brotherton says very few pedestrians were using the closed roads, and that downtown restaurants and retailers saw a reduction in businesses.
The City will close parking spaces in one small section on the west side of Washington because of significant congestion on the sidewalk. All other parking spaces between Washington and McBee will remain open.
City staff are notifying restaurants that have tables in the parking spaces that outdoor dining on the street will come to an end.
