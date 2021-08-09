GRENVILLLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The City of Greenville will require masks to be worn by employees and visitors in public meeting rooms and common areas, according a release on the City's website.
The new requirement will take effect beginning with the City Council work session Monday and will take effect everywhere else on on Tuesday, the City says.
According to the release, the new rule is aligned with recommendations from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the CDC, which says masks should be worn regardless of vaccination status in areas with substantial or high transmission, such as Greenville County.
City employees will not be required to wear a mask inside enclosed personal office spaces but they will be required when riding with other City employees in a city vehicle.
The city says that parents and guardians can continue to make masking decisions for children enrolled in summer camps and after-school programs.
